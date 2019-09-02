Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Holding in Pcm (PCMI) Cut as Market Value Rose; Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $392,320; Market Value Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 4,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 15,621 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 20,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 71.57% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment has 80,249 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 91,270 shares. 11,000 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Hl Fin Serv Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.50M shares or 1.87% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 36,316 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com holds 50,670 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Communications Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,800 shares. Bb&T Secs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 32,275 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 9,247 shares. First Bancshares Tru Of Newtown owns 9,986 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass has 3,482 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 290,147 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 1,216 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $424.12M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 159,958 shares to 179,226 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SYNA).