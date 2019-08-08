Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Holding in Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; Sysco (SYY) Position Has Upped by Invesco Ltd

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 734,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 6.89 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459.75 million, up from 6.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 690,336 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NWPX) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 43,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 252,684 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 208,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 9,243 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 8,267 shares. Willis Counsel owns 99,765 shares. Signature Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,657 shares. 587,385 were accumulated by Clarkston Prns Llc. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc reported 44,221 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 30.13 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt holds 72,310 shares. Franklin Resources owns 174,449 shares. Horan Capital Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 0% or 43,860 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,278 shares. 55,000 were reported by Opus Invest Mgmt Inc. Utah Retirement Systems reported 88,617 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited owns 13,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc reported 27,333 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 103,085 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 53,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWPX vs. TRS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Northwest Pipe Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:NWPX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Grainger (GWW) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Northwest Pipe’s (NWPX) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Hldgs Ltd Can reported 135,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has 3,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Eam Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 59,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 2,330 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 28,315 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 114,418 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 837 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 150,392 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 19,801 shares. D E Shaw & Company holds 0% or 77,598 shares. Dorsey Wright And has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 10,200 shares.