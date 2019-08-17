Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Holding in Fs Bancorp (FSBW) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Raised Its Holding by $419,496

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 110,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 105,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 3.26M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fs Bancorp (FSBW) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 15,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.25% . The institutional investor held 96,517 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 81,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fs Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 11,097 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 20.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power FS Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FSBW) Share Price Gain of 182%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FS Bancorp, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp Agree to Merge in a Transaction Valued at Approximately $77 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FS Bancorp, Inc. /1st Security Bank of Washington added to membership of Russell 3000® Index – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

