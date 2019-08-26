Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Stake; Venator Capital Management LTD Increased Steelcase (SCS) Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) stake by 32.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 55,232 shares as Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS)’s stock declined 0.99%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 227,241 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 172,009 last quarter. Natural Gas Services Group Inc now has $149.20 million valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 35,213 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Steelcase Inc (SCS) stake by 89.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 71,500 shares as Steelcase Inc (SCS)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 151,795 shares with $2.21M value, up from 80,295 last quarter. Steelcase Inc now has $1.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 80,201 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 56,143 shares. Voya Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Tieton Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 195,345 shares stake. Moreover, Amer has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Prudential Public Lc accumulated 607,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 29,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 61,733 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.02% or 6.30 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Mercantile holds 18,736 shares. Etrade Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sei Invests reported 63,303 shares stake. Axa reported 27,100 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 13,509 shares.

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) CEO Steve Taylor on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Services Group Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Moreover, D E Shaw Comm has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Franklin has 0.01% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 1.00M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 20,615 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) or 7,853 shares. 13,231 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 15,677 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,263 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 19,550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And Co has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 17,645 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Svcs owns 81,514 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Among 2 analysts covering Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natural Gas Services Group has $24 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21’s average target is 86.17% above currents $11.28 stock price. Natural Gas Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital.