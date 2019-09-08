Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Holding in Barrett Business Services (BBSI); Pittenger & Anderson Cut Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 15,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 127,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 111,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 32,073 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and; 15/05/2018 – OspreyData Names Key Oil & Gas Industry Veterans Jeremy Bingham and Barrett Cousins to Executive Team; 06/04/2018 – ? This week presenter Claer Barrett […]; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s bill part of measures protecting state interests from drone interference; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm Beach Auction, Live on Proxibid; 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet’s Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 02/05/2018 – General Dynamics Unit Jet Aviation Completes Acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition of CSRA Inc. for $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com holds 79,856 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 1,484 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 80 shares. Geode Limited accumulated 129,326 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 2,620 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 13,400 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 7,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 600 shares. Atria Llc invested 0.08% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Citigroup reported 2,593 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.08% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Boston reported 22,727 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,441 shares. Foster Motley reported 1,855 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,385 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd invested in 939 shares. Citizens And Northern holds 0.67% or 7,046 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has 8,688 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 6,132 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Coastline Trust Com reported 0.24% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1.65% or 8,320 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 15 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0% or 1,959 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.03% stake.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 9,617 shares to 110,893 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).