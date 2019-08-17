Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Heritage Insurance Hlds (HRTG) Position; TAKEAWAY.COM NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (TKAYF) Shorts Decreased By 19.14%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc (HRTG) stake by 15.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 56,410 shares as Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc (HRTG)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 427,846 shares with $6.25 million value, up from 371,436 last quarter. Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc now has $431.11M valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 55,779 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

TAKEAWAY.COM NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERL (OTCMKTS:TKAYF) had a decrease of 19.14% in short interest. TKAYF’s SI was 589,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.14% from 729,200 shares previously. It closed at $67.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects clients and restaurants through its Websites and apps in eight European countries. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The Company’s business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Takeaway.com B.V. and changed its name to Takeaway.com Holding B.V. in October 2015.

