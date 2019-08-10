Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Upped Acacia Research (ACTG) Holding by $415,839; Market Valuation Declined; Telos Capital Management Has Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 35,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 91,361 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 55,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say –

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 138,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.71% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 930,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acacia Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 34,246 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has declined 24.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 21/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Issues Letter to Stockholders; 06/04/2018 – Initial Coin Offerings Raised a Record Amount in First Quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Announces Willingness to Add Alfred Tobia to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – SIDUS REITERATES NEED TO OVERHAUL ACACIA’S LEADERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH HOLDERS SIDUS, BLR NOMINATE 2 TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – ACACIA HOLDERS CITE CONCERNS WITH CO.’S GOVERNANCE, DIRECTION; 10/04/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Letter to Board of Acacia Research Corporation; 20/03/2018 Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Issue Letter to Stockholders of Acacia Research Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Acacia Research 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 51c; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research Corp Issues Letter to Stockholders

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,006 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ACTG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 1.34% more from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 25,355 shares. 1.07 million were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). One Trading Limited Partnership holds 14,190 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 251,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 70,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). 80,000 were reported by Elkhorn Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) for 4,242 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co reported 19,963 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 51,234 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 12,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares to 9,161 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 45,408 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 32.93M shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 152,271 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 56,316 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 43,585 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 0.55% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 163,405 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 5,768 shares. Moreover, Grassi Inv has 0.92% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability has 18,148 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ancora Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 65,836 shares. Aperio Limited holds 0.57% or 3.32 million shares. Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.28M shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 160,863 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Eagle Capital Management Llc invested in 5.01% or 33.05 million shares.