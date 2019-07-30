Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Pcm (PCMI) Stake by $5.30 Million as Share Price Declined; Public Storage (PSA) Shares Rose While Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Its Position

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 2,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 3,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $242.99. About 274,478 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 56,446 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 31. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86M for 10.90 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cor (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 69,340 shares to 264,546 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 111,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantic Capital Bank.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (Put) (NYSE:SO) by 19,495 shares to 26,400 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) by 7,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).