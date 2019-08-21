Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Pcm (PCMI) Position by $5.30 Million; Stock Rose; As Nike Cl (NKE) Valuation Rose, Selway Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 43,107 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 1.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 29,447 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Incorporated has 1.44 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 90 shares. Missouri-based Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eastern National Bank holds 13,922 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 35,583 shares. 337,746 were accumulated by Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 19.16 million shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First American Bank holds 49,431 shares. 294,527 are held by Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 0.02% or 2,480 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 38,232 shares. Hills Natl Bank Co accumulated 61,585 shares or 1.4% of the stock.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,255 shares to 38,880 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.84 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical by 237,175 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 71,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT).

