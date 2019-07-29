Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pcm (PCMI) as Stock Declined; Csx (CSX) Share Price Rose While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Cut Its Position by $536,500

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,100 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 89,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 1.52M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 52,603 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.10 million for 17.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 18,600 shares to 87,111 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 374,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 1.02M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,515 shares. 6,291 are owned by Choate Investment Advsr. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 1,319 shares. The Hawaii-based Cadinha And Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Adv has 0.9% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 49,763 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 10,626 shares. Bain Cap Public Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 188,061 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.35% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Penobscot Investment Mngmt has 0.69% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Macquarie Gru has 126,640 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tiedemann Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake.

