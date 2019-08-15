Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Raised First Bancshares (FBMS) Holding by $1.29 Million as Market Value Rose; Walleye Trading Has Boosted Its Graco (Put) (GGG) Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) by 80.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 43,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 96,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 53,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 5,823 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Graco Inc (Put) (GGG) by 807.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 11,800 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 59,453 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 8,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jcsd Capital Ltd Co accumulated 273,925 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 7,633 shares. Mendon Cap Advsrs Corp holds 516,865 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 11,035 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co accumulated 25,013 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 96,536 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 23,182 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Bessemer Gru holds 2,900 shares. Citigroup owns 2,967 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 32,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 18,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leavell Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 31,700 shares to 17,400 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (Put) (TQQQ) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc (Put).