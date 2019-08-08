Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Pcm (PCMI) Holding by $5.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Trimmed by $1.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 6.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 03/05/2018 – Brain Corp’s Vice President of Innovation, Phil Duffy to Speak at Robotics Summit in Boston; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 159,994 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PCM, Inc. Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 28,514 shares to 231,938 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 111,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares to 136,204 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Savings Bank has 6,230 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amer Century reported 2.16M shares. Oarsman Capital reported 0.75% stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc owns 11,926 shares. 37,634 are owned by Moors And Cabot. Pitcairn stated it has 9,031 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 10,290 are held by Fulton National Bank Na. Moreover, Holowesko Prtnrs Limited has 10.27% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability owns 383,583 shares. 120,435 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt L P. 141,779 were accumulated by Thompson. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iowa Bank holds 1.58% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 60,202 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company has 42,256 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 8.04 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.