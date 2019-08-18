Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding in Pcm (PCMI) by $5.30 Million; As Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose, Holder Bloombergsen Raised Its Stake

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 711,932 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.51M, up from 689,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $191.51. About 774,538 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 99,251 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,431 shares to 121,113 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arc Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) by 351,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI).