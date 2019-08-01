Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Zagg (ZAGG) as Stock Declined; As Unifi (UFI) Market Valuation Declined, Indexiq Advisors Increased Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The institutional investor held 81,187 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 57,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.70M market cap company. It closed at $18.71 lastly. It is up 37.88% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI IN PACT TO BUY DYED YARN BUSINESS, ASSETS OF NATIONAL; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s A3 ratings; lowers BCA to baa1; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 175,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 785,320 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 609,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.71M market cap company. It closed at $6.63 lastly. It is down 54.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 683 are held by Fmr Lc. Pnc Fin holds 0% or 486 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 0.17% or 210,046 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 4,395 shares. Tieton Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 22,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management has invested 0.03% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Geode Cap Limited invested in 364,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 160,769 were accumulated by Perritt Management. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueact Limited Partnership accumulated 0.24% or 1.13M shares. Prudential holds 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 23,271 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 462,067 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 185,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 49,290 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 96,547 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Prelude Cap Management Limited Com reported 4,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 38,705 shares. Charles Schwab reported 182,398 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 106,136 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 188,229 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 2,373 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.60 million activity. CHARRON PAUL R bought $104,850 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) on Wednesday, February 6. LANGONE KENNETH G also bought $850,400 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) on Wednesday, February 6. Gerstein Richard bought 5,000 shares worth $104,250.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 53,595 shares to 61,407 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 314,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,497 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

