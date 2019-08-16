Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Comtech Telecommunications Cor (CMTL) Holding by $1.59 Million as Valuation Rose; Atsg (ATSG) Market Value Rose While Ack Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.77 Billion

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cor (CMTL) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 69,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The institutional investor held 264,546 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 195,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 70,978 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Sees 3Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M; 14/05/2018 – Ovum Identifies Comtech as Strong Challenger to Industry Leading Mapping and Navigation Providers; 27/03/2018 – Intertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.08-EPS $1.23

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61B, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 86,858 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 was made by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. 1,200 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares with value of $26,668 were bought by Berger Michael L. 2,500 shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C, worth $50,100. Shares for $501,250 were bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ATSG to Acquire 20 767s and Convert Them to Freighters; Destination Unclear Though Amazon May Want Some – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Subsidiary LGSTX Services Acquires TriFactor Distribution Solutions – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATSG Secures Rights to Fleet of Boeing 767-300ER Aircraft – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2.22M shares. 3,500 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 11,838 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.01% or 120,374 shares. Ellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 308,000 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 10,532 shares. Waddell Reed Inc reported 1.71 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 5,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.57% or 394,985 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 176 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn accumulated 115,944 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc reported 868,587 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CMTL shares while 40 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 1.61% less from 20.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 366,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 1.89% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 99,990 shares. 10,127 were reported by Victory Cap. Mackenzie Financial reported 11,550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,470 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 8,642 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 22,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 30,007 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).