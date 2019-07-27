Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted By $1.04 Million Its Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Holding; Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Holding By $1.28 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Northeast Bancorp (NBN) stake by 21.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 51,956 shares as Northeast Bancorp (NBN)’s stock rose 7.57%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 296,444 shares with $6.13 million value, up from 244,488 last quarter. Northeast Bancorp now has $191.68M valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 23,553 shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) has declined 2.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 106,700 shares as Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC)’s stock declined 8.87%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 593,300 shares with $7.47M value, down from 700,000 last quarter. Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill now has $396.13 million valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 72,027 shares traded or 35.93% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 1.08M shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 27,346 shares. 18,435 were reported by Atria Ltd Liability Corporation. Zebra Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 18,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.10 million shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs stated it has 37,040 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,446 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). 28,025 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Thb Asset Management reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated holds 11,315 shares. 152,338 are owned by Deutsche State Bank Ag. 43,000 are owned by Rothschild Investment Il.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity. Shares for $42,300 were sold by Gottschalk Keith on Wednesday, February 13.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Capital Bancorp Inc Md stake by 36,835 shares to 356,835 valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Luther Burbank Corp stake by 227,800 shares and now owns 1.21M shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NBN shares while 19 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 15.88% more from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management stated it has 96,319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Liability reported 201 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Perritt Cap Management invested 0.37% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 6,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 10,725 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 59,716 shares in its portfolio. 1,230 are owned by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company. Castine Capital Limited Liability accumulated 645,681 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 142,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 31,746 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio.