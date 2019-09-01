Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Asure Software (ASUR) Position By $1.56 Million; Prospector Partners Trimmed By $656,600 Its Domtar (UFS) Holding

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 21.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 13,400 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 49,353 shares with $2.45M value, down from 62,753 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.14M shares traded or 72.11% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Asure Software (ASUR) stake by 48.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 259,531 shares as Asure Software (ASUR)’s stock rose 33.68%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 796,356 shares with $4.87M value, up from 536,825 last quarter. Asure Software now has $97.27M valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 128,091 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – AUSTIN HR WILL FALL UNDER ASURE CONSULTING SERVICES OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175 Million Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Raises Rev Guidance for Full Yr; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $18M to $20M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $89M-$92M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar has $5600 highest and $3900 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 44.16% above currents $32.95 stock price. Domtar had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3 to “Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 12,400 shares to 233,900 valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) stake by 8,200 shares and now owns 79,400 shares. Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 311,363 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 12,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 11,662 shares. Capital Innovations Llc has 0.71% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Voloridge holds 31,568 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. J Goldman Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 38,832 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 88,599 shares. First Citizens State Bank And has invested 0.04% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 7,471 shares. Tortoise Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 22,400 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 11,742 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $5,743 activity. Another trade for 900 shares valued at $5,743 was bought by Lathrop Charles W JR.