Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Increased Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holding By $513,315; AIN PHARMACIEZ SAPPORO ORDINARY SHAR (AINPF) Sellers Increased By 13.37% Their Shorts

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) stake by 13.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc acquired 57,035 shares as Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)’s stock declined 11.50%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 466,758 shares with $4.41M value, up from 409,723 last quarter. Lifetime Brands Inc now has $207.76 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 6,486 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE

AIN PHARMACIEZ INC SAPPORO ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:AINPF) had an increase of 13.37% in short interest. AINPF’s SI was 352,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.37% from 311,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 1764 days are for AIN PHARMACIEZ INC SAPPORO ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:AINPF)’s short sellers to cover AINPF’s short positions. It closed at $74.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,779 were accumulated by Axa. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 200,835 shares. 1.13 million are owned by Kennedy Cap Management. Legal And General Group Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,703 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 91,922 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 16,885 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39,642 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 18,020 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,800 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 82,800 shares. Asset Strategies reported 18,329 shares stake.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.15 million activity. Centre Partners V – L.P. bought $422,880 worth of stock or 44,502 shares.