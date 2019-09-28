Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Increased Its Stake in Asure Software (ASUR) by $592,784 as Shares Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lifted Its Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Asure Software (ASUR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 74,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The institutional investor held 870,454 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 796,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Asure Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 78,183 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 14/05/2018 – Asure Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $89M-$92M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $79 MLN TO $82 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $18.0 MLN AND $20.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Rev $15.3M

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 23,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 409,169 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71 million, up from 385,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27 million shares traded or 47.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $5,743 activity.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8,430 shares to 14,846 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 30,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,721 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

