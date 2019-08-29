Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Pcm (PCMI) Holding by $5.30 Million as Shares Rose; Ashmore Wealth Management Stake in Ao Smith (AOS) Boosted by $8.41 Million as Share Value Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 134,796 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 691,095 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 48,744 shares to 300,272 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific City Financial by 29,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.