Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Pcm (PCMI) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Mckesson (MCK) Market Value Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Its Stake by $31.95 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 273,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.79 million, down from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.54 million shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 334,907 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.64 million for 11.31 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares to 7.96 million shares, valued at $429.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 28,570 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold accumulated 0.06% or 3,461 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 139,040 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,988 shares. Cibc Mkts, New York-based fund reported 45,919 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 598,489 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 4,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp reported 160,821 shares stake. Gideon Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Highstreet Asset Management reported 3,967 shares. Arbiter Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,994 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 260,889 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 225,689 shares. National Bank Of The West invested in 2,916 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $946,792 activity.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Commerce Hlds (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 71,426 shares to 445,746 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silvercrest Asset Mgmnt Grp Cl (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 47,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Medical Reit.