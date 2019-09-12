Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by $2.48 Million; Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $485,146; Valuation Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 12,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 934,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.05 million, down from 946,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 2.38M shares traded or 45.10% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 2,408 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Business Financial Servi (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 19,787 shares to 175,863 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 205,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU).

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 3,844 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 20,079 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 326 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 40 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Axa owns 4,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 289 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 395,974 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Pacific Ridge Limited Liability holds 1.45% or 91,195 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0% stake. Dorsey Wright holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. 3,986 are held by First Trust L P. Horrell Cap Management owns 30,941 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 19,823 shares to 545,140 shares, valued at $49.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunrun Inc by 171,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.69% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 697,399 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Agf Invs owns 100,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 296 shares. Moreover, American Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 268,009 shares. Voya Inv holds 204,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc owns 270,326 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 106 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 409,080 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.11% or 4.55 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

