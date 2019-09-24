Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Position in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) as Stock Price Rose; As Carriage Svcs Cl A (CSV) Share Value Rose, Teton Advisors Increased Stake by $427,500

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 156,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 176,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 15,248 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc Cl A (CSV) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 87,905 shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT COMPANY TO USE PROCEEDS OF REVOLVING LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carriage Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSV); 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Haz; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 14/03/2018 – Hackney Carriage lmports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra Amarcord; 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Carriage Services Cfr At B1 And Senior Unsecured At B2; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys 1.2% Position in Carriage Services; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q EPS 52c

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,200 activity. Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) on Friday, June 21.

