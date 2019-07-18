Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Pcm (PCMI) Stake by $5.30 Million; Valuation Declined; Cyrusone (CONE) Valuation Rose While Chilton Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,004 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 313,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 223,826 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 71,666 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,731 shares to 79,427 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.67M for 18.21 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $199,436 were bought by Wojtaszek Gary J on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyrusOne starts 8M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “REIT sector gets brighter view from Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “There’s No Place Like CONE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.08M shares. 12,695 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated owns 8,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Consolidated Investment Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 25,000 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 22,672 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 240 shares. Asset Management One Com Ltd holds 221,849 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Van Eck Assoc has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp has 41,365 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company stated it has 5,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 8,117 shares. International Grp Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 215,879 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NRCG, PCMI, and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of PCM, Inc. – PCMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PCMI vs. UNICY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FCBI, OMN, and PCMI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.