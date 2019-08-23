Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Pcm (PCMI) Position by $5.30 Million; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 246,856 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 2.44M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 572,294 shares. 38,844 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 3,673 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sei Investments has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3,163 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 443,302 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schroder Mgmt has 0.22% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 9.58M shares. Gramercy Funds Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.36M shares. Northern invested in 0% or 821,823 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt invested in 23,062 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.81M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 62,076 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cambrian Partnership reported 1.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Saba Mngmt Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.36% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

