Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Pcm (PCMI) by $5.30 Million; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Stock Rose, Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.60 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 55,933 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $11.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1077.5. About 6,892 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares to 425,555 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 14,290 shares. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 26,526 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,671 shares. 28,110 are held by Mraz Amerine And Associate. Comerica Bancorp holds 652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 4,020 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs Inc holds 24,691 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Sei Company owns 2,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Barclays Plc stated it has 5,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital Lc reported 399 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Amg Tru Savings Bank accumulated 0.06% or 1,092 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 1 shares.

