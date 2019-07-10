Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Pcm (PCMI) Stake by $5.30 Million; Stock Value Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Position Has Raised by Tig Advisors Llc

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 173,494 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company's stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,508 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg accumulated 208,444 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 0.39% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 51,154 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America, New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd reported 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm holds 0.47% or 154,897 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 297 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,807 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.55% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,640 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0.49% or 675,714 shares. Shelton Cap has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 262 shares. Moreover, Highvista Strategies has 2.33% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cor (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 69,340 shares to 264,546 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX).