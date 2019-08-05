Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Pcm (PCMI) Position By $5.30 Million; Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shorts Down By 8.05%

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased Pcm Inc (PCMI) stake by 37.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as Pcm Inc (PCMI)’s stock rose 25.69%. The Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 246,452 shares with $9.03M value, down from 393,579 last quarter. Pcm Inc now has $429.50M valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 188,810 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) had a decrease of 8.05% in short interest. HIW’s SI was 1.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.05% from 1.41 million shares previously. With 587,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)’s short sellers to cover HIW’s short positions. The SI to Highwoods Properties Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 590,936 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NASDAQ:PCMI Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of PCM, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased Crh Medical stake by 237,175 shares to 2.08 million valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) stake by 28,514 shares and now owns 231,938 shares. Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) was raised too.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.52 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 33.94 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIW) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Properties Announces CEO Succession Plan NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate Inc holds 306 shares. Washington Tru State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Adelante Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 882,822 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank reported 13,577 shares stake. Aurora Counsel reported 1.08% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 530,564 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 66,726 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 36,900 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 14.26M are held by Blackrock Inc. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 7,488 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 6,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 40,756 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 27,020 shares. Cim Mangement Inc has 0.09% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).