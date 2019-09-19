Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Its Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) Holding by $533,806 as Market Value Rose; Highvista Strategies Stake in Anadarko Pete (APC) Increased by $2.28 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 709.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 32,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 37,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 190.79% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 156,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 176,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 23,635 shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.11 million are held by P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.29% or 1.10 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 31,065 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,210 shares. Callahan Advsrs Llc has 6,592 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Woodstock Corp reported 132,325 shares. Addison Comm reported 7,075 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 40,888 shares stake. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 27,712 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 82,619 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.11% or 71,611 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.78% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 4,253 are held by Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com. 216,136 are held by Century Cos.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01M for 11.64 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SMMF shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City accumulated 400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 7,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp invested in 9,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 96 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 10,000 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 1,819 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 203,948 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 156,322 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.15% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 649 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 4,088 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).