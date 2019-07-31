Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF); Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ross Stores Com (ROST) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Summit Financial Grp (SMMF) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 28,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,853 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 148,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Summit Financial Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 10,227 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Com (ROST) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 14,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 323,321 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL) by 25,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.47 million for 23.81 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M&T Bank has 0.03% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 67,229 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 112,571 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.13% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 11,353 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.18% or 1.21 million shares. Westport Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.3% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Allstate holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 45,028 shares. Jlb Inc holds 2.53% or 128,822 shares. Adage Capital Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 2.45 million shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 40,730 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust Company invested in 4,049 shares. Pnc Fincl Services stated it has 599,155 shares. 26,466 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,100 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap has 24,997 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $48,105 activity. $102,200 worth of stock was bought by Kitzmiller Jason A on Friday, June 21. 2,296 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares with value of $54,095 were sold by MCDANIEL DUKE A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 260,835 shares stake. Hillsdale Inv Management stated it has 47,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 15,966 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 7,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% stake. 170,675 were reported by State Street. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 95,241 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 4,560 shares. Maryland Capital Management reported 20,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 13,609 shares. Moreover, Group has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Morgan Stanley reported 2,402 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 176,853 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 1,819 shares.