Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cor (CMTL) by $1.59 Million as Market Value Rose; As Maximus (MMS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lifted Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 77,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 161,050 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, up from 83,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 281,314 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cor (CMTL) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 69,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The institutional investor held 264,546 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 195,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 90,088 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 M Strategic Contract From U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys 1.2% Position in Comtech Telecom; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth; 05/03/2018 – Comtech Awarded Three Yr $123.6M Contract From U.S. Army; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Receives Satellite Communications Contract from U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $72.0 MLN TO $76.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm 2Q EPS 66c

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CMTL shares while 40 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 1.61% less from 20.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Loews holds 16,776 shares. 12,800 are held by Axa. 77,219 are owned by Cna Financial. Tudor Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,154 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 36,100 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs owns 0.16% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 53,428 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 4,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 201,224 shares. Voya Lc holds 0% or 23,818 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth stated it has 62 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,961 shares. 106,891 are held by Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De. Meeder Asset stated it has 9,296 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Segall Bryant Hamill reported 312,524 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated stated it has 5,875 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 9,280 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested in 320,888 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 108,911 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 784,964 were reported by Fmr Lc. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Van Berkom & Assoc Incorporated accumulated 1.31M shares. Phocas Financial has invested 0.51% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Moreover, Ranger Mgmt LP has 2.91% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 567,635 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 25,280 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 73,581 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,238 shares to 137,416 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,538 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

