Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $1.07 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 241,234 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI)

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 19,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 927,292 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80 million, down from 947,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 283,301 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.11 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bank invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 109,286 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bank And Trust reported 8,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 55,159 shares. Citigroup invested in 9,732 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 1.38 million shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 3,799 shares. 14,266 were accumulated by Eidelman Virant Capital. Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 27,530 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 97,844 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 39,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & holds 0% or 16 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 30,553 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,576 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 25,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp accumulated 17,512 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0% or 8,238 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 270,907 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Huntington Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Suntrust Banks owns 8,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 6,236 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 18,973 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership invested in 5,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 900 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 32,420 shares to 104,975 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 2.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).