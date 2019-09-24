Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Value Rose While Fj Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.88 Million Its Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding in Anthem (ANTM)

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 96,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.41 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 256,421 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, up from 11,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.82 million shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.21 million were accumulated by Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Ct. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1,330 shares. 51,160 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Signaturefd Ltd Co invested in 0% or 48 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 3,951 shares. 98,720 were reported by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 70,017 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 18,739 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 27,402 shares. 38,327 were reported by Sei Invs. Earnest Ltd Liability invested in 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.93 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 309,378 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 48,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pacific Premier Bancorp to Participate in 2019 KBW Community Bank Investor Conference – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Pacific Premier Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shareholders Feel About Its 103% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.40 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 606,062 shares to 721,000 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 65,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 19,378 shares to 7,338 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 4,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).