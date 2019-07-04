Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Share Value Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Position; As Packaging (PKG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Jlb & Associates Increased Stake

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 1.09 million shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 154,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 588,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, up from 433,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 81,421 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 142,504 shares. First Natl Trust invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 3,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 197,329 were accumulated by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 1,311 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 8,331 shares. Meeder Asset owns 10,176 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Summit Securities Gru Limited Liability Company. Sun Life has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 11,865 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.11% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,052 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 44,484 were reported by First Republic Investment Management Incorporated. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 322,284 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares to 37,171 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,213 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Op Bancorp by 147,500 shares to 589,884 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,771 shares, and cut its stake in Select Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:SLCT).

