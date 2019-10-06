Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding Maintained by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Lvw Advisors Has Upped Holding

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 51,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 735,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.73M, up from 684,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 143,323 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 4,654 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% or 2.94 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 3.75M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc invested in 38,919 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 118,982 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 3.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 168,009 shares. Paw Capital Corp reported 8,000 shares. Page Arthur B accumulated 7,015 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Logan Cap Management reported 146,761 shares stake. Grimes owns 44,322 shares. The California-based Boltwood Capital has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 14,631 are held by Princeton Strategies Llc. Quantum Capital Mgmt owns 11,763 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Affinity Limited Liability invested in 18,819 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: AbbVie, S&P Global and FleetCor Technologies – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 11,000 shares to 13,175 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 26,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,974 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of stock. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 68,370 shares to 612,722 shares, valued at $44.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR) by 177,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,009 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Management Lc owns 95,255 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 3.16 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company reported 392,774 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 12,239 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 21,000 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Sei Invests Company holds 38,327 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 55,831 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 62,434 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 150,637 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Co owns 25,710 shares. 55,800 were reported by Bridgeway Mgmt.