Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding Has Raised by Channing Capital Management Llc; Skyline Champion (SKY) Shares Rose While Mak Capital One Lowered Holding by $27.00 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 505,114 shares traded or 10.42% up from the average. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 2.93 million shares traded or 438.61% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,220 were reported by Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 306,227 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 20,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 256,787 shares. 130,116 are held by Maltese Mngmt Limited. Rhumbline Advisers reported 132,319 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 5.55M shares stake. Camarda Financial Advsr Llc stated it has 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 60,535 shares stake. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.27% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 564,430 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 69,415 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Inv Svcs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,470 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc by 87,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,505 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. Another trade for 4.79M shares valued at $96.76 million was made by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5. 600,000 shares were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, worth $14.54M.