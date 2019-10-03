Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Raised Stake; Realty Income Com (O) Stock Declined While Waters Parkerson & Company Has Increased by $498,100 Its Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (O) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 7,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 152,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 145,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 319,097 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 140.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 58,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 99,533 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 41,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 26,051 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ct owns 1.21 million shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 278 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 104,674 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 45,682 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 8,116 shares. 1.27M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.02% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Phocas Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 275,535 shares. Raymond James Advisors invested in 0% or 29,175 shares. Rothschild Communications Asset Us stated it has 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Voya Inv Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 20,008 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 21,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 18,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 16,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 155,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,414 shares, and cut its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,022 shares to 497,525 shares, valued at $41.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,769 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).