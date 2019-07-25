Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holder Jcsd Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $650,000; Corning (GLW) Share Price Declined While Qci Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $3.01 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 91,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,461 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, down from 437,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 6.21M shares traded or 28.02% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 251,715 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf has 11,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Personal Cap Advisors Corporation has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Johnson Financial Group owns 32,149 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 16,314 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). First Retail Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.58% or 63,369 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 6,974 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc has 758 shares. Scotia Inc owns 73,033 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,935 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 2,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 555,172 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns reported 10,056 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Company holds 1.84M shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13,868 shares to 227,052 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.75 million activity. The insider WEEKS WENDELL P sold 223,379 shares worth $7.54M.

