Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 3.61 N/A 2.31 13.69 Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.39 N/A 1.38 10.70

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Hope Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hope Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Hope Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Hope Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2% Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hope Bancorp Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares and 89.9% of Hope Bancorp Inc. shares. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Hope Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Hope Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats Hope Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.