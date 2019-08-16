Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Trades at $29.26 After Triangle; Geode Capital Management Upped By $28.13 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) formed triangle with $27.80 target or 5.00% below today’s $29.26 share price. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 52,191 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 8.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 161,658 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 2.10 million shares with $367.26 million value, up from 1.94M last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $199.81. About 235,918 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.13M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $28,780 were bought by GARRETT JOSEPH L on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0% or 259,907 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). 17,422 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 726,057 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd accumulated 496,513 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Parkside Finance National Bank has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 309,415 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.72M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 698,829 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 10,712 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.1% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $162 lowest target. $214.50’s average target is 7.35% above currents $199.81 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Group Incorporated Lc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,300 were reported by Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 37 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 8,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 4,650 shares. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has invested 0.49% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Laffer reported 11,934 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brown Brothers Harriman has 498 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 6,697 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 620,369 shares. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Nc has invested 1.39% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 188,871 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) stake by 68,088 shares to 248,611 valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) stake by 137,616 shares and now owns 489,610 shares. Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) was reduced too.