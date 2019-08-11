Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Trades at $29.25 After Triangle; Diodes (DIOD)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Diodes Inc (DIOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 109 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 64 trimmed and sold holdings in Diodes Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 40.26 million shares, down from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Diodes Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 48 Increased: 78 New Position: 31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) formed triangle with $27.50 target or 6.00% below today’s $29.25 share price. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 290,920 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI)

The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.12M shares traded or 140.05% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.68 million activity.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated for 327,119 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 19,280 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Services Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 54,844 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Pettee Investors Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,944 shares.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Diodes (DIOD) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Diodes (DIOD) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diodes (DIOD) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Diodes (DIOD) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.12M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 0% or 118,252 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.71% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 412,763 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 1,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1,185 shares. Stevens Cap Management L P accumulated 8,053 shares. Maltese Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Raymond James Advsrs invested in 0% or 19,175 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 41,333 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 44,351 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 55,159 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Citigroup holds 9,732 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 1.38M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 91,074 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity. The insider GARRETT JOSEPH L bought 1,000 shares worth $28,780.