Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Dover (DOV) Sentiment Is 0.94

Dover Corp (DOV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 224 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 239 cut down and sold equity positions in Dover Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 122.79 million shares, up from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dover Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 206 Increased: 154 New Position: 70.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 99,533 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 14,937 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 3.16 million shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Ls Investment Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 135,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,749 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests reported 0.03% stake. Channing Capital Mngmt invested 1.21% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). United Serv Automobile Association reported 6,901 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Prudential holds 0.01% or 277,967 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Invesco Limited reported 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, U.S. small business administration loans, warehouse credit facilities, commercial real estate loans, residential home loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, as well as banking products for homeowners associations and franchise lending.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity. Shares for $28,780 were bought by GARRETT JOSEPH L.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 874,155 shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. Dover Corporation (DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $221.38 million for 15.52 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha" published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Dover Operating Companies Will Have a Significant Presence at Premier Convenience Store and Retail Fueling Industry Trade Show – PRNewswire" with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 9.36% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation for 29,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 90,000 shares or 6.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has 4.59% invested in the company for 896,729 shares. The Delaware-based Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc has invested 4.05% in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 218,989 shares.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.75 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 23.24 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.