Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Comparison side by side

Both Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 3.68 N/A 2.31 13.69 Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.52 N/A 4.15 10.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association. Zions Bancorporation National Association seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2% Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.23. Zions Bancorporation National Association has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Zions Bancorporation National Association.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Zions Bancorporation National Association has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 29.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Zions Bancorporation National Association

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association beats Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.