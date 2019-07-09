Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 84.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.62% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.20% 1.00% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. N/A 29 13.11 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. -2.07% 3.15% -2.52% -0.27% -27.62% 16.85% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.23 shows that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 14.14% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.