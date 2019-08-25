Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.90% 1.20% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. N/A 29 13.69 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.