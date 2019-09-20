Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Comparison side by side

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 3.97 N/A 2.31 13.69 American River Bankshares 13 3.46 N/A 0.80 16.44

Table 1 highlights Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and American River Bankshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American River Bankshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of American River Bankshares, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2% American River Bankshares 0.00% 6.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.23 shows that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American River Bankshares’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares and 52.5% of American River Bankshares shares. 2% are Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.8% of American River Bankshares shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while American River Bankshares had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats American River Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors.