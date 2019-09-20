Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Comparison side by side

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|29
|3.97
|N/A
|2.31
|13.69
|American River Bankshares
|13
|3.46
|N/A
|0.80
|16.44
Table 1 highlights Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and American River Bankshares’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American River Bankshares is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of American River Bankshares, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|6.9%
|1.2%
|American River Bankshares
|0.00%
|6.6%
|0.7%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.23 shows that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American River Bankshares’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares and 52.5% of American River Bankshares shares. 2% are Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.8% of American River Bankshares shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.
|1.09%
|3.23%
|10.06%
|5.12%
|-14.28%
|23.94%
|American River Bankshares
|-1.5%
|7.17%
|1.78%
|1.15%
|-15.22%
|-5.73%
For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while American River Bankshares had bearish trend.
Summary
Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats American River Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors.
