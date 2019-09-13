Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake as Market Value Declined; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $20.94 Million as Market Value Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 157,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 596,173 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 753,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 3.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 344 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 20.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 100,459 shares to 212,481 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 103,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 3 investors sold PMBC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 14.77 million shares or 1.90% more from 14.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 4,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 8,148 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsrs, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Geode Capital Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Stevens First Principles Investment invested 0.01% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 1,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 41,354 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 90,022 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Panagora Asset invested in 5,571 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $11,069 activity.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bsch Adr (NYSE:SAN) by 1.99 million shares to 11.44M shares, valued at $52.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 40,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.