Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.59 N/A 1.01 7.81 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.26 N/A 2.22 12.79

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Territorial Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Territorial Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 0% 0% Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Territorial Bancorp Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is $9, with potential upside of 9.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.9% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 44.8% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.77% 0.25% -9.83% -1.99% -17.81% 10.35% Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.98% 0.5% 2.31% 3.55% -4.85% 9.2%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.