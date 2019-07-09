Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.80% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp N/A 8 7.81 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has an average target price of $9, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. The potential upside of the competitors is 66.29%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.77% 0.25% -9.83% -1.99% -17.81% 10.35% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has weaker performance than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s competitors’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.