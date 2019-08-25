Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) and Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Comparing side by side

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.28 N/A 1.13 6.81 Banc of California Inc. 14 2.61 N/A 0.40 39.27

Demonstrates Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Banc of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Banc of California Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2% Banc of California Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Banc of California Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Banc of California Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Banc of California Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Banc of California Inc. is $20, which is potential 42.45% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Banc of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.1% and 0%. 2.5% are Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Banc of California Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97% Banc of California Inc. 7.05% 11.64% 9% 4.97% -20.46% 17.43%

For the past year Pacific Mercantile Bancorp was less bullish than Banc of California Inc.

Summary

Banc of California Inc. beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.